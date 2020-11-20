Youth Corps students serve Midlands victims of crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people in the Midlands received warm food and clothing items Tuesday evening thanks to Youth Corps students.
The group worked with Calvary Chapel Leesville, Kingdom Builders Ministries of Columbia and Oakwood Baptist Church of Lexington. The service opportunity was a part of their Crimes, Victims and Justice Module for their young Leadership Development Experience.
Youth Corps is a group of 9th and 10th grade students from 19 high schools across Richland and Lexington Counties.