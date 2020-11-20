Youth Corps students serve Midlands victims of crime

Students and religious groups served more than 300 men, women and children in shelters across the Midlands Tuesday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people in the Midlands received warm food and clothing items Tuesday evening thanks to Youth Corps students.

The group worked with Calvary Chapel Leesville, Kingdom Builders Ministries of Columbia and Oakwood Baptist Church of Lexington. The service opportunity was a part of their Crimes, Victims and Justice Module for their young Leadership Development Experience.