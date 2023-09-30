'Kids are scared': Youth in Columbia speak about recent gun violence

In the wake of three high school students being killed in a shooting, members of the public gathered to ask the youth about the changes they want to see.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been less than a week since three high school students were shot and killed in Columbia, drawing the attention of parents and community members who are demanding action.

Unfortunately for Devin Davis, a junior at Spring Valley High School, gun violence is a problem he's almost numb to.

"Kids are scared, and parents probably don't feel safe about bringing their kids to school," Davis said.

The 16-year-old was one of four local high school students who spoke at a violence prevention panel hosted by Project Unity USA.

According to Project Unity Founder Bruce Trezevant, this event was held in response to the recent shooting death of three high school students.

"That's where the answers are at, in the community, not in law enforcement," Trezevant said. "The community gives the answers to our representatives and our representatives are supposed to act on those answers. It's imperative that since the adults are not following through with it, we want our young folks to follow through with it, and they can push the parents to make that work."

Inside the rec center at Earlewood Park, a small but determined crowd gathered with parents, law enforcement, community advocacy groups, and young people.

Trezevant says after tragic events like the one last weekend, community panels are held but oftentimes only include adult speakers. He wanted to change that.

"What about this child? What is this child feeling? Let's give this child the mic sometimes and let them tell us what they're feeling," Trezevant said. "Let them tell us what they can do in their own personal world to stop some of this crime and the shooting that's going on."

The teenagers were able to hear from speakers, and also answer questions about how they think the gun violence crisis should be handled. For Davis, the answer begins at home.

"Like, parents being more in their child's lives, being more focused on what their child is doing after and before school, and most people they're raised around," Davis said.

Davis also wishes more would be done for students outside of school.