CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People flying out of Charlotte Monday morning ran into extremely long lines after a brief shutdown of all TSA checkpoints.

Charlotte Douglas International tweeted that the checkpoints were closed at 6 a.m. for a "security inspection." Details of what caused the inspection weren't immediately made available. A spokesperson for TSA told NBC Charlotte's Hannah Welker that TSA identified a security issue that required them to close the checkpoints.

By 7:30 a.m., the lines were back to normal and travelers were able to get to through the checkpoints.