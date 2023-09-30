$1M winner in Georgia | Mega Millions winning numbers

ATLANTA — Georgians have another chance at the Mega Millions jackpot after no one took home the big prize in Friday's drawing. However, one person in Georgia won $1 million.
The winning numbers for Friday, Sept. 29, were 18-40-47-55-64, Mega Ball: 11 and Megaplier: 4.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
- $1 million prize: 1 winner
- $10,000 prize: 1 winner
- $2,000 prize: 2 winners (with Megaplier)
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million. Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.
