$2 million and $100,000: Two Powerball winning tickets sold in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Someone in Pelion, South Carolina is substantially better off after the April 21 Powerball drawing produced a ticket matching all five white ball numbers drawn. The ticket worth $2 million was purchased from the Rucker Feed & Seed LLC on Hwy 178 in Pelion.
Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.
Additionally, someone in West Columbia won $100,000 after matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number with PowerPlay®. That ticket was was purchased from the Raceway #6746 at 2206 Airport Blvd.
Powerball® – Wednesday, April 21, 2021
21 - 25 - 32 - 63 - 67 Powerball®: 6
Check your tickets. More than to 8,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 million. Of these, more than 4,000 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913, 129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.