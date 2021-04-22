$2 million and $100,000: Two Powerball winning tickets sold in Lexington County

April 21 lottery drawing had two winners from South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Someone in Pelion, South Carolina is substantially better off after the April 21 Powerball drawing produced a ticket matching all five white ball numbers drawn. The ticket worth $2 million was purchased from the Rucker Feed & Seed LLC on Hwy 178 in Pelion.

Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.

Additionally, someone in West Columbia won $100,000 after matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number with PowerPlay®. That ticket was was purchased from the Raceway #6746 at 2206 Airport Blvd.

Powerball® – Wednesday, April 21, 2021

21 - 25 - 32 - 63 - 67 Powerball®: 6

Check your tickets. More than to 8,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 million. Of these, more than 4,000 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913, 129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.