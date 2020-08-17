Two tickets within one number of $2 million SC Powerball jackpot

Tickets sold in Greenwood and Orangeburg win $150,000 and $50,000 in Saturday drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that two Powerball players in South Carolina came within one number of matching the winning numbers drawn for Saturday night's $2 million jackpot.

Although they missed the big money, a ticket purchased at E Z Trip on Hwy. 72 W. in Greenwood for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000; and a ticket sold at Gaz-Bah #14 on Chestnut St. in Orangeburg is worth $50,000.

Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number to win $50,000. The Greenwood player purchased PowerPlay® for an additional $1 to see their prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

Powerball® – Saturday, August 15: 5 - 12 - 34 - 45 - 56

More than to 9,100 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 4,300 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $22 million.