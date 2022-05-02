$250,000 Powerball ticket sold in Irmo

The winning ticket was purchased for the Monday, May 2, drawing at Circle K on St. Andrews Road

IRMO, S.C. — Someone is $250,000 richer today after purchasing a Powerball ticket in Irmo, South Carolina. The ticket was purchased for the Monday, May 2, Powerball drawing at Circle K Store #5136 at 7435 St. Andrews Rd.

The Powerball numbers for Monday were 18-27-33-39-44, the Powerball number was 8.

Because the person buying the ticket added PowerPlay, the initial $50,000 prize increased to $250,000 after the multiplier 5 was drawn.

More than 6,800 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $250,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $37 million.