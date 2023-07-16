$2M Mega Million winner in Orangeburg, jackpot rises to $640M

No one won the Mega Million jackpot, but there is a new millionaire in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets folks -- especially if you purchased a Mega Million ticket in Orangeburg over the weekend. A ticket sold at the Gaz-Bah on 951 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg for the Friday drawing is worth $2 million.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. For an extra $1, the ticket holder purchased the Megaplier to see the prize multiplied to $2 million.

Friday's numbers were: 10 - 24 - 48 - 51 - 66 Megaball®: 15

According to officials at the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 24,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 up to $2 million.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $640 million.