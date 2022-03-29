x
A $300,000 lottery ticket was sold at a Columbia gas station, is it yours?

The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the Circle K #5143 at 7919 Parklane Rd.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone in Columbia won $300,000 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The big win comes after the lucky winner bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Circle K #5143 at 7919 Parklane Rd.

The winner was able to match all five of the numbers drawn on Tuesday for the multi-thousand dollar prize.

The lottery says that the ticket holder "Powered-Up" for an additional dollar, which caused the $100,000 top prize to multiply to $300,000.

Winning numbers:

2 - 4 - 13 - 16 - 21 

Power-Up: 3

The odds of winning that amount of money by playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize, says the lottery.

