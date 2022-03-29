A $300,000 lottery ticket was sold at a Columbia gas station, is it yours?

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone in Columbia won $300,000 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
The big win comes after the lucky winner bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Circle K #5143 at 7919 Parklane Rd.
The winner was able to match all five of the numbers drawn on Tuesday for the multi-thousand dollar prize.
The lottery says that the ticket holder "Powered-Up" for an additional dollar, which caused the $100,000 top prize to multiply to $300,000.
Winning numbers:
2 - 4 - 13 - 16 - 21
Power-Up: 3
The odds of winning that amount of money by playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize, says the lottery.