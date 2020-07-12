$300K lottery ticket purchased in Lower Richland; Powerball and Mega Million jackpots rise to over $260 million

The winning Cash 5 ticket was bought at a gas station on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday, Dec. 7, that someone in Columbia won $300,000 in Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket was bought at the Spinx #268 at 7232 Garners Ferry Rd. in Columbia.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, December 4, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, December 4: 16 - 18 - 30 - 32 - 36 Power-Up: 3

Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

In other lottery news, with no winner, the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots rolled to near identical amounts this week. Players can choose to play for a $264 million Mega Millions® jackpot Tuesday night or a $262 million Powerball® jackpot on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, three players in South Carolina came within one number of winning it all.

A grocery shopper at the Publix Super Markets Inc. #1608 on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville won $50,000 playing Powerball®. The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number drawn on Saturday, December 5 (3, 4, 6, 48, 53 and PB: 10). The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.

A $10,000 Mega Millions® ticket was sold in Spartanburg at the QuikTrip #1132 on E. Saint John St., and in Beaufort at the Oxford Convenience Store on B. Parris Island Gtwy. Both ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number on Friday, December 4 (3, 19, 24, 44, 50 and MB: 8). The odds of winning $10,000 playing Mega Millions® are 1 in 931,001.

Tickets for tomorrow night’s Mega Millions® jackpot need to be bought by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. Powerball® tickets need to be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.