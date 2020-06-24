x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

lottery

Did you beat the odds? $300,000 Cash 5 winning ticket purchased in Manning

In South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.
Credit: SC Education Lottery

MANNING, S.C. — A lucky Cash 5 lottery ticket won in Tuesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, matching all five numbers drawn on June 23, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket was purchased at Short Trip #3 on Scott Ave. in Manning, SC.

The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.  For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.