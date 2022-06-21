$312 Million: Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are identical

Odds of winning either jackpot is close to 1 in 300 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery has announced jackpots for Wednesday's Powerball and Friday's Mega Millions are identical: $321 million.

Tickets for both lotteries are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before drawings are held. Powerball numbers are drawn tonight at 10:59 p.m.; Mega Millions numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Players can purchase lottery tickets at most convenience store and grocery stores in South Carolina.

Odds for winning the Wednesday Powerball jackpot is 1 in 293 million; the odds for Friday's Mega Million jackpot is 1 in 303 million.