A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from a Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.

RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro.

One winner in Asheboro won the same amount after purchasing their ticket online on the lottery's website.

Six others in North Carolina won $50,000 in Elm City, Cary, Benson, Marshall, Havelock, and Wilmington.

With no one claiming the grand prize the total jackpot jumps up to $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, a record high and world's largest jackpot ever.

“We’ve never seen a jackpot go this high before,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

“Remember, to get your chance at winning it, it only takes a single $2 or $3 ticket. Play smart and have fun dreaming about what you would do if you won,” said Michalko.