Lexington winning lottery ticket means some home improvements for one couple

The winner couldn't keep it in when he saw how much he had won!

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Shaky hands made a store clerk think something may be wrong when a man walked into a South Carolina store. It turns out, the truth was anything but.

A Lexington County lottery player had just won the "Win Big" jackpot of $200,000. And he was so excited he couldn't contain it. He then showed the clerk his winning ticket.

"It was my time," he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The man then called his wife, asking Her "how much do you love me?" lottery officials said. He then sent her a photo of the winning ticket.

Now, the couple is planning some fixes and improvements around the home.