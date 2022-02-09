Cayce neighbors splitting Powerball win after chipping in for ticket

Three neighbors say that $100,000 can go a long way - even when split evenly between them.

CAYCE, S.C. — Some neighbors from Cayce are each going home with their share of a nice Powerball prize - and even split three ways, the checks are pretty sizeable.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that the Cayce neighbors had each pitched in for a ticket after hearing that the jackpot had gone up.

They used a quick pick to get their numbers from the Pitt Stop #12 store at 200 Knox Abbott Drive and ended up getting four of five white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

With PowerPlay, that meant a $100,000 win for the three. With taxes out, lottery officials say that will mean about $23,000 a person.

But the three don't plan to stop just yet. While they plan to save their winnings, they also intend to bring home another big check.

"We are going to win again," said one member of the group.

Either way, they've already beat pretty tough odds - 1 in 913,129 - to get what they have already. And if they intend to do it again, the Pitt Stop store they went to last time likely hopes the ticket comes from them.