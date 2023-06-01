South Carolina lottery ticket purchased in Chapin results in major win

A Chapin lottery ticket has netted a South Carolina man a major cash windfall, making him $375,000 richer and fulfilling his plans to tackle some odd jobs.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a ticket bought at the Pitt Stop convenience store located at 648 Columbia Avenue ended up being a very big win - and a first for the man who bought it.

The winner told lottery officials he had played the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket before but that the Chapin store had been out for a while. When he saw they were back in stock, he bought one. As a result, he's now $375,000 richer.

And with that win, overcoming one in 960,000 odds, the Midlands winner says he plans to take on some odd jobs on his to-do list, officials said.