Columbia gas station sells 3rd winning lottery ticket in a month

Columbia convenience store in Columbia Northeast produces a string of lottery winners; Powerball now $730M, Mega Millions up to $850M

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Feeling lucky? If so, you may want to mosey on over to Jimmy's Mart at 9900 Two Notch Rd in Columbia and purchase a lottery ticket. The convenience store is on a winning streak, selling a six-figure winning ticket for the third time in less than a month. This time a Palmetto Cash 5 player won $100,000 in the Friday, Jan. 15, drawing.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, January 15, for a prize of $100,000 (4, 6, 18, 34, and 38 Power-Up: 2). The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

In late December, a Midlands woman won $25,000 a year for LIFE playing Lucky for Life and a Midlands man won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 at the store.

As of Monday afternoon, the projected jackpot for Powerball was up to $730 million and Mega Millions had grown to $850 million.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m; Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. You can watch the results before the nightly newscast at WLTX News19 or check the numbers at the SC Education Lottery website.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com