COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man says he could neither move nor speak after scratching off a $250,000 prize.

“That’s a quarter of a million dollars! It was shocking,” said the winner. “I showed it to my spouse and the same thing happened. Speechless!”

The couple has since gotten their voices back and say they look forward to paying off their house and doing some repairs.

For selling the claimed ticket, Kangaroo Express #3485 on Elmwood Ave. in Columbia received a commission of $2,500.

Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the ($10) Towering 10s game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.