Columbia man wins $25K per year for life in lottery

$2 Lucky for Life ticket in South Carolina Education Lottery gives big payout

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia, SC man is a bit richer after realizing he had won $25,000 a year for life after playing a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket. Lucky for Life is one of the games offered in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I must have checked the ticket 100 times,” he said. “The next day I checked the date on it to be sure.”

The man's ticket matched the first five numbers drawn 10 - 11 - 17 - 27 - 32 but missed the Lucky Ball number “15” in the Thursday, February 18 drawing. He purchased the ticket, a quick pick, at the Two Notch Mart at 10018 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.

Lucky for Life winners have the option to take the $25,000 per year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000. The Columbia winner chose the lump sum payment.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.