Back-to-back jackpots worth at least $300 million

Tuesday's MegaMillions jackpot is at $325M; Wednesday's Powerball at $300M

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will be making it rain later this week across South Carolina, but a the South Carolina Education Lottery draws could be raining cash on lucky ticket purchasers Tuesday or Wednesday nights.

The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) announced two back-to-back drawings worth at least $300 million -- tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is $325 million, Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $300 million.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing happens at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. The odds of winning $325 million are about 1 in about 303 million.

Tomorrow’s $300 million Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. The odds of winning it all are about 1 in 293 million.

You can watch both drawings live immediately before the 11 p.m. newscast on WLTX News19 or check your numbers at wltx.com/lottery.