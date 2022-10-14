Grocery trip leads to nice chunk of change for Lexington lottery winner

The winner beat one in 600,000 odds for the win, leaving one more top prize for another lucky player.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated.

A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.

The winner said he got out of line to buy a scratch-off along with a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. It turns out the Win It All scratch-off was his only winner. But it doesn't sound like he has any complaints.

The man said it was a chance to treat himself - but one he almost didn't believe was real until he went to claim his $30,000 prize.

The winner beat one in 600,000 odds for the win, leaving one more $30,000 top prize for another lucky player.