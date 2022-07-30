Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.
The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million.
The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with one sold in Charlotte at the Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane and the other in Mooresville at the Shop N Save on the Mecklenburg Highway.
The $1 million wins in North Carolina were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.
“Congratulation to all the big winners,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”
Additionally, 12 other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:
- Harris Teeter, Flowers Crossroad Way, Clayton
- Food Lion, Ocean Highway, Calabash
- Circle K, West Williams St., Apex
- Vaughan Grocery, U.S. 158 East, Macon
- Value Mart, Carthage Street, Sanford
- Porter’s Neck Country Store, Market Street, Wilmington
- Lowe’s Foods, Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington
- Circle K, U.S. 1, Vass
- Tickled Pink C-Store, Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem
- Sheetz, Whitley Drive, Winterville
- Short Stop, Anderson Ponds Drive, Spring Lake
- Circle K, Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Spring.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold in a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, a suburb of Chicago.
The winning numbers for the $1.337 billion prize — up from an estimated 1.28 billion due to ticket sales — were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $780.5 million.
MORE ON WCNC
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.