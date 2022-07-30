Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

The $1 million wins in North Carolina were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million.

The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with one sold in Charlotte at the Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane and the other in Mooresville at the Shop N Save on the Mecklenburg Highway.

The $1 million wins in North Carolina were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.

“Congratulation to all the big winners,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”

Additionally, 12 other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:

Harris Teeter, Flowers Crossroad Way, Clayton

Food Lion, Ocean Highway, Calabash

Circle K, West Williams St., Apex

Vaughan Grocery, U.S. 158 East, Macon

Value Mart, Carthage Street, Sanford

Porter’s Neck Country Store, Market Street, Wilmington

Lowe’s Foods, Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Circle K, U.S. 1, Vass

Tickled Pink C-Store, Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem

Sheetz, Whitley Drive, Winterville

Short Stop, Anderson Ponds Drive, Spring Lake

Circle K, Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Spring.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold in a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, a suburb of Chicago.

The winning numbers for the $1.337 billion prize — up from an estimated 1.28 billion due to ticket sales — were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $780.5 million.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts