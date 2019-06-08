COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hopkins couple’s wedding anniversary turned out to be their lucky day when the wife scratched off a $300,000 lottery win.

“I was screaming,” the wife told lottery officials describing the moment it happened.

Then she called her husband at work to remind him how lucky he is to have married her.

One top prize of $300,000 remains in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.



For selling the claimed ticket, One Stop of Columbia LLC in Columbia received a commission of $3,000.