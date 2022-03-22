x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Woman stops at a convenience store to use the restroom, now she and her husband are $200,000 richer

He waited until his wife got back in the car to scratch the ticket he paid $5 for at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea.
Credit: SC Education Lottery

SWANSEA, S.C. — Who would have ever thought a simple restroom break could lead you to $200,000?

It happened to a married couple in Swansea when they stopped at a Midlands convenience store so that the wife could use the restroom. 

According to a representative with the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man bought a five-dollar ticket from the Rainbow Gas Garden at 100 North Church St. in Swansea. 

He waited for his wife to return to the car to scratch the ticket and share the moment. 

RELATED: SC lottery winner nearly passes out in store, now has new favorite number

“We didn’t know what to think,” the husband said when he saw the six-figure payday. “It was a surprise.”

The couple tells the company that they are still deciding how to spend the jackpot. 

Now, one top prize remains in the Carolina Riches game after his win. The odds are one in 750,000.

The gas station received a $2,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket. 

RELATED: Lottery ticket sold in Lexington brings nice surprise to local couple

Related Articles

In Other News

Mega Millions: Tuesday, March 22, 2022