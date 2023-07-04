Lottery jackpots are like summer temperatures -- climbing high

One Columbian won $30,000 on July 4; Wednesday Powerball jackpot is $546M and Friday's Mega Million jackpot is $427M

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One thing about no one winning a lottery is that the jackpot increases with every loss.

Although there has not been a recent winner of either the Mega Millions or Powerball lottery jackpots, one lucky person in Columbia, South Carolina did win $30,000 playing Mega Millions on July 4. The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 10282 Two Notch Rd. and matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the gold Megaball number.

Tuesday's numbers were: 21 - 33 - 54 - 61 - 67 MB: 12

Since there have not been any recent jackpot winners, Friday's Mega Millions draw will be $427 million and the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, July 5, will be $546 million.

Tickets are $2 and available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in South Carolina state.

The odds of winning $30,000 playing Mega Millions® are 1 in 931,001. Mega Millions jackpot odds are about 1 in 303 million. Powerball jackpot odds are about 1 in 293 million.