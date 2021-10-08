“I about passed out, when I saw it was a million dollars,” Michael Abernathy said.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It’s not every day you get to tie the knot and win $1 million just days later.

But, for Michael Abernathy both those dreams have just come true.

“I about passed out, when I saw it was a million dollars,” Abernathy said.

The truck driver from Lexington won a $1 million prize four days after his wedding.

The huge-sized wedding gift came Wednesday when Abernathy stopped at the Sheetz on South Main Street in Lexington and bought a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, won $30 back, and decided to buy two more.

One ticket didn’t have a prize, while the other had a big prize.

Abernathy said he will put some of his prize money towards a honeymoon to Florida with his wife next year. He plans to use the rest of the money to pay off some bills and save for his retirement.

He became the 20th person to win a $1 million prize on the Millionaire Maker ticket, the first game to offer 30 $1 million prizes.

Abernathy had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

The newlywed chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“(It’s) phenomenal, the way this has all happened,” Abernathy said as he and his new bride collected the prize Thursday. “It’s amazing. It’s a blessing.”

