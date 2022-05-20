Longtime Powerball player wins big in Batesburg-Leesville

He told lottery officials he intends to keep playing.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Does persistence pay off? For a recent winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery in Batesburg-Leesville that appears to be the case.

A Midlands man who hasn't been publicly identified drew a winning ticket from the Quick Stop #5 on West Columbia Avenue. But it's far the first Powerball ticket that he has bought - he's been playing for years.

Those years of playing likely helped him instantly recognize that he had something special.

"I knew right away, I won," he told lottery officials.

Still, he rechecked the numbers and had his wife triple-check just to be absolutely sure. Matching four of the first five numbers and the red Powerball, they're now $100,000 richer.

As for what they'll do with the money, they told folks at the South Carolina lottery offices that they will have some work done on their home and give some to their church.

As for the Midlands man who drew the 1 in 913,129 winning ticket, this isn't the end for him.

"And yes, I'm going to continue to play," he said.