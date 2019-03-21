COLUMBIA, S.C. — While no one won the whole jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, South Carolina is looking lucky again, with at least three major winning tickets sold right here in the Palmetto State.

Two $2 million winning tickets and a $1 million winning ticket were sold in South Carolina. No word yet on where those tickets were sold.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, and a Powerball of 21.

The Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $625 million for Saturday's drawing. That's the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.