Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again

The win has one man rethinking his plans to quick playing completely.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.

The winner, according to lottery officials, had cashed in a winning ticket for $15 at the S M Mart on Hwy. 1 South in Lugoff when he decided to try again.

The man said he took the winnings and used them to buy a Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off. The result was a win that was 25,000 times larger.

He told lottery officials that his hands were shaking when he realized he had just won $375,000 and beat one-in-960,000 odds.

The winner had apparently said previously that he'd stop playing if he "hit it big." But he told the lottery folks that, given the way this one came about, he may not stop getting the occasional ticket.

"I think I'll play every once in a while," he told them.

The store that sold the winning ticket is also getting a nice prize in the form of a $3,750 commission.