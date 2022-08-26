SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

A North Myrtle Beach grocery store sold the ticket and will also get a nice commission.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot.

The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.

He matched all five numbers and the powerup, beating 1 in 878,399 odds and winning $200,000.

He told lottery officials he's not giving up on the numbers that brought him this windfall - he's going to keep playing them.