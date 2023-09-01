What happens if you win the Mega Millions jackpot? What are the odds of winning? We answer your top lottery questions.

CLEVELAND — Feeling lucky? This is your chance to win BIG money as the next Mega Millions lottery drawing tops $1 billion.

What is the cutoff time to buy tickets? When is the next drawing? What are your odds of winning any prize? We break down everything you need to know about the epic Mega Millions drawing below...

WHAT IS THE JACKPOT?

The jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion after nobody hit the $940 million top prize in Friday night's drawing.

WHAT IS THE CASH OPTION WORTH?

$568.7 million.

WHEN IS THE DRAWING?

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 p.m. EST. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m.

WHAT IS THE CUTOFF TIME TO BUY TICKETS?

The Ohio Lottery says ticket sales close at 10:45 p.m. EST on the day of the drawing. Cutoff times differ by state.

HOW IS THE JACKPOT WINNER PAID?

You can select one of two options:

30 annual payments

Lump sum cash option

WHAT IF MORE THAN ONE PERSON WINS?

"The jackpot is divided equally among the number of winning tickets," the Ohio Lottery says.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF WINNING THE JACKPOT?

One in 302,575,350. This means you've matched all five white balls with the Mega Ball.

HOW CAN I WIN OTHER PRIZES?

Didn't win the jackpot? Be sure to check your tickets because they may have won smaller prizes. Here are those odds:

$10,000 prize: One in 931,001 (matching four white balls and the Mega Ball)

One in 931,001 (matching four white balls and the Mega Ball) $500 prize: One in 38,792 (matching four white balls)

One in 38,792 (matching four white balls) $200 prize: One in 14,547 (matching three white balls and the Mega Ball)

One in 14,547 (matching three white balls and the Mega Ball) $10 prize: One in 606 (matching three white balls)

One in 606 (matching three white balls) $10 prize: One in 693 (matching two white balls and the Mega Ball)

One in 693 (matching two white balls and the Mega Ball) $4 prize: One in 89 (matching one white ball and the Mega Ball)

One in 89 (matching one white ball and the Mega Ball) $2 prize: One in 37 (matching the Mega Ball)

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS?

$2 each.

WHAT IS THE MEGAPLIER?

For an additional $1 per ticket, players can add the Megaplier option, which pays an increased amount for various prizes.

"Mega Millions players winning the $1 to $1,000,000 prize levels can multiply their Mega Millions prize by two, three, four or five times," the Ohio Lottery explains. "For example, if a player wins $10,000 on Mega Millions and the Megaplier number drawn is four, the total win is $40,000 ($10,000 x 4) if the bet card also has a checkmark in the Megaplier box."

WHAT IF NOBODY WINS THE JACKPOT?

The top prize will continue to grow until a ticket eventually wins.

WHAT WAS THE FIRST MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WON IN OHIO?

It was back on Dec. 30, 2003, when Rebecca Jemison of South Euclid won $162 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.

WHAT BIG LOTTERY PRIZES HAVE RECENTLY BEEN WON IN OHIO?

Here are some of the big lottery prizes hit in Ohio going back to July 2022.