Midlands woman wins $250,000 on scratch off ticket

Winning Wild Cash instant ticket purchased in Pelion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery reports a Midlands woman who purchased a $10 Wild Cash instant ticket is the winner of $250,000.

The woman was sitting on her porch when she scratched the ticket and realized she won the money.

“I started screaming” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’ve never won anything.”

The winning Wild Cash instant ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #4 on Edmond Hwy. in Pelion. The woman says she chose the $10 ticket because "it was pretty."

So, what will she do with the quarter-of-a-million dollars?

“Home improvements,” she said.

The odds were 1 in 780,000 to win $250,000 in the ($10) Wild Cash game. Four top prizes remain in the game.