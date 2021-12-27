$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Summerville on Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Someone in the Summerville area of South Carolina became a millionaire on Christmas Day. The South Carolina Education Lottery reports a $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased from the Refuel #48 at 605 Brighton Park Blvd in Summerville for Saturday night's drawing.
The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn Dec. 25 to win $1 million.
And, there may be more winners out there. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 22,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 million. Of these, more than 7,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. More than 4,000 players added Double Play to win.
Powerball numbers for Saturday, December 25: 27 - 29 - 45 - 55 - 58 and Powerball 2.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Monday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $416 million. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Dec. 27 for Monday's 10:59 p.m. drawing. Lottery drawings are aired on WLTX at 10:59 p.m., just before the 11 p.m. nightly news and results can be found at wltx.com.