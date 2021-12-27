$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Summerville on Christmas Day

Powerball jackpot up to $416 million on Monday, Dec. 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Someone in the Summerville area of South Carolina became a millionaire on Christmas Day. The South Carolina Education Lottery reports a $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased from the Refuel #48 at 605 Brighton Park Blvd in Summerville for Saturday night's drawing.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn Dec. 25 to win $1 million.

And, there may be more winners out there. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 22,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 million. Of these, more than 7,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. More than 4,000 players added Double Play to win.

Powerball numbers for Saturday, December 25: 27 - 29 - 45 - 55 - 58 and Powerball 2.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.