$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing.

If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history.

The lottery is a game of chance.

“I feel pretty lucky this is our third time playing this year. We did when it was 1 billion and this is our third time so we’re like it’s going to happen for us definitely," Martha Smith lottery player said.

The odds of winning are 1 in 293 million. It's a gamble people are lining up to take. One man bought more than 20 tickets to increase his chances.

“I think I got like 25. Powerball," Robert Gruber said.

Another player said she's entering numbers for several family members and coworkers.

“I don’t even know the amount. This is my whole family they’re in Beaufort, South Carolina so they sent me here. I have my sister that’s playing, and a couple of my coworkers playing. So it’s quite a few people," Martha Smith said.

Despite the slim chance of winning, people still have what they say is their method to the madness of the lottery.

“Sometimes I make an X in the numbers. Sometimes I play my family members’ birthdays and anniversaries,” Betty Mickle said.

“Most people are doing the quick pick but then some people have the numbers they actually picked," Smith said.

Lottery players are also betting on more than just the number. There's hope that the place will have an impact.

“We saw a news article that this store was lucky, so that’s why I’m here," Smith said.

Jimmy Mart on Two Notch Road sold multiple winning tickets in a year. In December 2020 one of the winning tickets was for $390 million.

The hope is the same luck will happen again.