x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

North Carolina winner takes home $1M jackpot

A lucky winner in Carteret County won $1,120,665 after purchasing a $20 Fast Play ticket.

More Videos

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina woke up a millionaire Saturday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said a lucky winner in Carteret County won $1,120,665 after purchasing a $20 Fast Play ticket at Handy House #2 on U.S. 70 in Smyrna.

This is the largest Fast Play jackpot in history.

After this win, the jackpot has started over at $20,000.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out