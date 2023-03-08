Sumter lottery winner seeing green in his wallet will put some back into yard

The store that sold the ticket is also getting a nice payout.

SUMTER, S.C. — Freshly-mowed grass is likely in the future of a Sumter lottery winner who has already made plans for some of the money.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a man who headed to the Kwik Mart at 2352 Peach Orchard Road after work became much richer when his scratch-off ticket turned out to be a winner.

Authorities said that, at first, he just sat down and stared at the ticket. Then, he figured out one use for the $200,000 - a new lawn mower.

The Sumter winner of the Lady Luck game beat one in 750,000 odds to take home the jackpot, with only one now remaining.