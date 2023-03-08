Sumter lottery winner seeing green in his wallet will put some back into yard

SUMTER, S.C. — Freshly-mowed grass is likely in the future of a Sumter lottery winner who has already made plans for some of the money.
The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a man who headed to the Kwik Mart at 2352 Peach Orchard Road after work became much richer when his scratch-off ticket turned out to be a winner.
Authorities said that, at first, he just sat down and stared at the ticket. Then, he figured out one use for the $200,000 - a new lawn mower.
The Sumter winner of the Lady Luck game beat one in 750,000 odds to take home the jackpot, with only one now remaining.
The Kwik Mart in Sumter will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.