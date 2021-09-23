No Powerball jackpots but two big South Carolina winners

One player tripled their winnings by winning the PowerPlay option.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Two people in South Carolina have come within one number of winning the Powerball jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that two tickets, one in Gresham and the other in Simpsonville, matched four numbers and the red Powerball - at odds of 1 in 913,129.

The winning ticket in Gresham, sold at Hot Spot #2021 at 2524 W. Hwy. 378 is worth $50,000. However, the ticket sold at the Kangaroo Express #3289 at 2571 Woodruff Rd. in Simpsonville is worth $150,000 since the winner spent an extra dollar for Powerplay to triple the prize - and won.