$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Ridgeway

Winner drawn on Friday, Dec. 30. Check your tickets!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold last week in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The ticket was purchased at Pops #511 at 752 US Hwy 21 S. in Ridgeway.

Friday's winning numbers in the Palmetto Cash 5 were: 5 - 6 - 7 - 20 - 30 Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.