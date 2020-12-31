Feeling lucky? Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to rise

Mega Millions jackpot now $401 million, Powerball at $384 this New Year's weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced New Year's Eve that the jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball contests have risen again since no one won the lottery drawing the previous week.

On New Year’s Day Mega Millions® draws for $401 million and Powerball® draws for $384 million on Saturday. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.

The jackpots for both Mega Millions® and Powerball® are the second highest seen this year. The previous draws saw more than 34,000 winning tickets sold across the state. Mega Millions® jackpot odds: 1 in 303 million. Powerball® jackpot odds: 1 in 293 million.