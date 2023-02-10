Powerball produces big winners in South Carolina

Tickets worth $2M and $50K sold for Monday night's drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you bought a Powerball ticket for Monday night's drawing, check your numbers! While no one won the big jackpot, there were two big money tickets sold in South Carolina -- both came within one number of winning the jackpot.

One ticket worth $2 million was sold in Greenville at the Exxon at 1461 N Pleasantburg Dr.

A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Publix Super Market at 955 Wood Duck Dr. in Myrtle Beach.

Both winners matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the Monday, October 2 drawing (12 - 26 - 27 - 43 - 47 PB: 5) at odds of 1 in 913,129.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be for the game’s third largest jackpot of $1.2 BILLION. The Lottery is urging players to play in moderation and to please, play responsibly. Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 293 million.