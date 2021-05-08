Two big changes coming to Powerball in South Carolina

A third drawing and a second chance to win are now on the books in the Palmetto State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are on their way to one of South Carolina's most popular lottery games.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that it is adding a third weekly drawing for Powerball and offering "Double Play" a new game add-on with cash prizes.

Powerball will now be drawn on Monday as well as the usual nights of Wednesday and Saturday. These will all happen at 10:59 p.m. The state lottery agency reports that tickets will still be $2 and the odds and prizes will remain the same.

"Powerball anticipates the addition of a Monday drawing will deliver bigger, faster-growing jackpots and more winners," the state lottery agency reports.

South Carolina is also one of 13 lotteries to offer "Double Play" which, for one more dollar, allows for another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing for a chance to win $10 million. These drawings are held after the Powerball drawing and can be watched online at Powerball.com as well.