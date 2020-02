COLUMBIA, S.C. — In case you missed it, someone in South Carolina is $50,000 richer thanks to the Powerball lottery.

The drawing held Saturday evening, Feb. 15, had a ticket to match 4 of the 5 regular numbers and the Powerball number.

Here are the numbers: 16 - 32 - 35 - 36 - 46 with Powerball number 3.