COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pick 4 history was made on Saturday, Sept. 28, when a record number of South Carolina Education Lottery players won playing the 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 number combination.

The midday drawing cost the Lottery in excess of $3.4 million, a record payout for Pick 4.

RELATED: South Carolina Lottery has best year yet

Monday morning, a long line of winners were waiting for the door to open outside the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Players are continuing to file in with Pick 4 tickets worth anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the price paid for the ticket.

Why play all 2’s?

One of the winners waiting in line said she played the numbers in memory of her daughter, while another winner picked them because her birthday is on February 22. Loyalty paid off for many in the crowd, who said they’d played 2’s for years. One lucky winner played the 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 number combination 16 times on Saturday to win $80,000.

RELATED: Check your numbers at wltx.com

Nearly 1,400 winning plays were recorded for the Pick 4 midday drawing on Saturday, topping the last time quadruple two’s were drawn back on July 8, 2012, when 652 plays won.