COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets - someone in South Carolina has won $50,000 in the Powerball lottery.

The drawing was held on Wednesday night. The winning ticket matched 4-out-of-5 of the regular numbers along with the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were:

8 - 27 - 44 - 51 - 61 with the Powerball number 14.

The jackpot prize was estimated at $120 million with a cash value of $82.7 million. No one won the jackpot on Wednesday night, which means the new estimated jackpot has increased to $130 million.

The next drawing is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. on WLTX.

