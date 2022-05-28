Grocery store scratch-off pick leaves Columbia man with some extra cash

The winner was on the phone with his daughter when he realized he had hit the jackpot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery officials say a Columbia man's trip to the grocery store ended with a big win - and a special moment he got to share with his daughter.

The man told officials he was on the phone with his daughter as he scratched off the Electric Cash ticket he had bought from the Food Lion on Garners Ferry Road. He had to take a moment when he realized that it was worth thousands. He told her to hold on and then sent her a picture.

"Daddy, you won $30,000!" he remembers her screaming into the phone.

It was a $2 ticket and a 1-in-480,000 moment that this winner could scarcely believe.

"I'm tickled to death," he told lottery officials.

Naturally, the Food Lion where he bought the store is likely happy as well. The store gets a $300 commission for selling the ticket.