$2 scratch-off leads to home-improvement plans in Sumter

The winner took home a top prize and then decided spend some of the money on that very same home.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has home repairs and improvements in her future with the help of her recent lottery win.

The South Carolina Education Lottery shared the story of a winner who cashed in on the $2 Carolina Gold 20X ticket she bought at S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.

The winner, who wasn't identified, said she didn't expect to win a top prize and was happy to learn she had. That prize turned out to be $30,000 - beating odds of 1 in 528,000.

The winner told lottery officials the money is a "blessing" and plans to make some upgrades around her home with the cash.