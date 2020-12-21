x
Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Second largest lottery jackpot amounts this year up for grabs

Mega Millions® draws for $330 million and Powerball® draws for $321 million you can see if you are a winner live on WLTX
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two South Carolina Lottery jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions are the second highest this year. 

Powerball and Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. Tuesday night Mega Millions draws for $330 million and on Wednesday Powerball draws for $321 million.  You can watch the drawings live on WLTX just before our 11pm newscast. 

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.

The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball® are the second highest seen this year. The previous draws saw more than 28,000 winning tickets sold across the state.

The Mega Millions drawing happens on Tuesday at 11 p.m. and Powerball  draws at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday both live on WLTX. 

