Second largest lottery jackpot amounts this year up for grabs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two South Carolina Lottery jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions are the second highest this year.

Powerball and Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. Tuesday night Mega Millions draws for $330 million and on Wednesday Powerball draws for $321 million. You can watch the drawings live on WLTX just before our 11pm newscast.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.

The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball® are the second highest seen this year. The previous draws saw more than 28,000 winning tickets sold across the state.

