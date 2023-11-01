Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger

The estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $404 million

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store.

The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road.

More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, Powerball numbers were: 4 - 8 - 46 - 47 - 48 Powerball®: 5

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.