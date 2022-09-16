South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

The winner said he plans to buy a car with his share of the money.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.

The winning ticket came from the Circle K convenience store on 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Beating one in 900,000 odds, this father won $300,000 - the last top prize in the Carolina Gold 100X game.

And while he hasn't said specifically how he plans to give his daughter, he already has plans for some of the money he is keeping. The winner said he plans to buy a car.