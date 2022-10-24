South Carolina lottery player wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

It's not the only winning Powerball ticket reported in South Carolina, either.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One South Carolina Education Lottery player is about to find themselves considerably more wealthy after a generously sized Powerball win.

Lottery officials said that a ticket bought at a Kroger on Renee Drive in Myrtle Beach matched all five white ball numbers and is worth $1 million. Those winning numbers. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19-25-48-55-60 and Powerball 18.

The odds of winning $1 million in the Powerball are a staggering one in 11,688,054.

Closer to home in Columbia, another player also has reason to celebrate. The winner bought a ticket from the Quick Stop at 1330 Broad River Road and, with Double Play added, won $50,000. This player matched four of the five balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-21-30-49-51 and Powerball 3.

The odds of winning $50,000 with Double Play are one in 913,129.